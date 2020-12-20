Nocino Holiday Cocktails with Boardroom Spirits

Check out this very special holiday Craft Corner with our friends at Boardroom Spirits! They’re showing up how to make some very merry holiday cocktails using their house-made Nocino Liqueur (aka the holidays in a bottle)!

We talked to co-owner Marat Mamedov and Tim Mokes about how Boardroom Spirits creates their seasonal Nocino! They also gave us some ideas for holiday cocktails to use the nocino for, including a Black Walnut Bourbon and a Nutty Russian.

Michael Podlogar is Boardroom’s Ready to Drink Cocktail Specialist, and he demonstrated how to create these holiday cocktails!

For more information on how to get your hands on this new holiday staple, visit their website!