We have been huge fans of New Jersey Paranormal for years and we are so excited to finally have them on the show! They investigate paranormal activity in homes, businesses, historical sites, and more!

NJP is a group of four very different individuals – John Ruggiero, the skeptic, Tania Lund the psych nurse, Kenny Lund, who focuses on the construction and structure of the sites, and Chris Therrien who is the naturalist of the group. Together they form a cohesive team that is fantastic at what they do.

Years of ghost hunting is bound to turn up some really interesting stories! Below, the New Jersey Paranormal team tells us about their most haunting moments.