In the last few years, Medford has become one of my favorite places in South Jersey. I have lived in NJ my whole life, it’s 20 minutes from my home, but I only recently became aware of how much coolness Medford has to offer. Not the least of which is my friends at Mystical Blossoms.

Co-owners and sister Jody and Michaline have two separate store locations, each with a different vibe. Mystical Blossoms is a “soul apothecary” that specializes in all things good for your soul. Including but not limited to Herbs, Crystals, Balms, Teas, Tinctures, Oils, Dried Flowers, snacks, etc.

Their second location is actually their original location– a short walk behind their current shop, and it’s called “The Cottage.” It specializes in more intimate feminine health and empowering women. For you or as a gift, both locations are filled with unique handmade items you will not find anywhere else.

My favorite part of both stores, was easily Jody and Michaline. They are two good witches that are really funny to talk to and explain the products in a very low-key way that made me understand. They also have a podcast that is worth a listen

Check out Mystical Blossoms in Medford, NJ… tell em’ Weekend Philler sent you!