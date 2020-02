Located in Blackwood, NJ, Mystic Ginger Salon & Apothecary is the perfect spot to get items that are both good for you and the environment.

Mystic Ginger is a salon that features environmentally-safe hair products, and they also have their own apothecary where much of their stuff is created by them. Their apothecary includes soaps, essential oils, candles, and more! Also featured in their shop is the work of local artists.