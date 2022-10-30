The Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia began as a medical teaching collection of Dr. Thomas Mutter. Today, it is open to the public to visit and explore the vast collection of human infectious disease specimens and anomalies. “We’ve always been a teaching museum, a teaching institution,” Anna Dhody, director and curator of the Mutter Museum, explains.

A huge goal for the Mutter Museum is showing the humanity between specimens. Many of them display physical deformities due to infectious diseases. “They may have looked this way or they may have had this condition,” Anna says, “But they’re just like us. They’re all human.”

For more information about The Mutter Museum or The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, visit www.muttermuseum.org.