MuckyChris – Then and Now

Three years ago we met 3D Printing by Muckychris on Weekend Philler. We caught up with Chris and learned how he is using his 3D printing skills to make face shields for healthcare workers!
Check out his original segment from 2016 below.
by: John ClementsPosted: / Updated:
