If you could get a substantial amount of Omega-3s, Protein, Magnesium, Copper, Iron, and other nutrients in a delicious and snackable form…why wouldn’t you?

Kristin Dudley created Mother Butter with mothers in mind. The artisanal seed butter is made with a combination of pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds – with a dash of coconut sugar and sea salt. It is chock full of nutrients that are beneficial for women’s hormonal health at any stage and any age. And while the blend is specially formulated to benefit women, it’s delicious and nutritious for the whole family.

Often, women don’t worry about their own health until it starts to affect their children. Mother Butter was created as a way for women to take a step toward better health in a snackable way. Dudley’s studies showed that lots of women like to snack on peanut butter, so she created a peanut butter replacement that is just as delicious – but way better for you.

Seriously, this stuff tastes fantastic. They have their savory original Mother Butter, and they recently launched a new chocolate variety (that still only has 1g sugar per serving)! It’s yummy right off of the spoon, but can also be enjoyed in oatmeal, in baked goods, drizzled on ice cream…the possibilities are endless.

You can find Mother Butter online any time, and you may also be able to find it on a shelf near you! Be sure to check them out on Facebook and Instagram as well.