Each year, Morristown hosts a fall festival called ‘Festival on the Green.’ This event includes live music, carnival games, face painting, coloring tables, food stands, and much more. “There’s just something everybody,” Karen Roettger exclaims. And of course, the turnout is incredible! “We get about 50,000 people walking through town,” Karen continues, “People mark their calendars for this [event] well in advance.”

In 2021, Morris County Commissioners donated $10 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act not only towards this year’s festival, but also to small businesses in Morris County that had been affected during the pandemic. “There’s so many of our small businesses that are so crucial to Morris County that are here,” County Commissioner Stephen Shaw says, “And we recognize that.”

Not only does the festival bring the community together, but it also highlights the history and virtue of Morristown. “This festival shows the wonders of our community,” Craig Slosher beams.

For more information about Morristown’s Festival on the Green, visit www.morristourism.org.