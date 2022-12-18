Want to take a break from all of the holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue during Holidays on the Hill? Check out the Garden Railway’s The Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum. The Garden Railway is decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. “We have about a quarter-mile of track here at the Garden Railway,” Vincent Marracco, Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum, explains, “We have eleven loop tracks here and five trolley lines.”

In addition, visitors can find a number of figurines around the railway, such as Olaf from Frozen, and Thomas the Train and Friends. “We have a number of buildings and features that are iconic Philadelphia architecture elements,” Vincent says. These include Independence Hall, the Philadelphia Art Museum, and a Rocky statue. The Garden Railway even has a miniature Tacony Palmyra bridge that you can walk under!

For more information on how you can see this and more, please visit www.morrisarboretum.org.