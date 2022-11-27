The Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball donated $50,000 to the 24th Police Athletic League Center in the Port Richmond Section of Philadelphia. Half of the grant money came from Major League Baseball’s Fall Classic Legacy Initiative, in which MLB partners with each team in the World Series to make a lasting impact on the community. The other half was from the Phillies, as they chose to match MLB’s donation to PAL through their own charity.

The money will be used to refurbish two rooms in the center, one being an ‘e-gaming’ room complete with PlayStation, X-Box, and more. Former Phillies pitcher, Cole Hamels made a surprise appearance on the day of the event to gift the gaming consoles and video games to the center as they begin these highly anticipated renovations.

The 24th Police Athletic League Center is an organization that prioritizes the physical and mental development of the children in our community.

“They’re an incredible organization that provides educational, athletic, recreational, character building, and cultural programs to Philadelphia’s youth” Philadelphia sports broadcaster Scott Franske says. PAL has been providing a free and safe spaces for children to gather and have fun for over 75 years.

“I love that its an open environment to come into everyday” one student says. Another student voiced his anticipation about the e-gaming room saying “I’m very excited, I just wanna play some MLB” his comment elicited cheers from his peers in the audience.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw praised the organization by saying “PAL provides a safe haven for our kids in sometimes a very unsafe world … throughout the 17 PAL Centers in our city, our kids receive the support they need to become leaders in their neighborhoods” she continued.

Former MLB player, Roberto Clemente Jr. was also in attendance, and he took the opportunity to leave the kids with some inspirational words. He talked about the importance integrity and aspirations as he had the students repeat the affirmation “I can and I will”.