Hsiang Ho, a first generation Asian American, knew from a young age that he wanted to work in the culinary industry. He worked alongside his father when he nine years old, cultivating his love for food. Growing up around Philadelphia, Hsiang knew he wanted to open a restaurant in the city.

When speaking about Asian-owned establishments, Hsiang said, “Socially, we’re only really known for ‘Mom-and-Pop’ style restaurants.” And after realizing upscale Asian-themed restaurants in the United States were primarily owned by non-Asian folks, he decided to open his own restaurant in Old City: Mei Mei.

Mei Mei offers a top-of-the-line dinner menu with fresh-quality ingredients. The menu is inspired by dishes that Hsiang grew up with. For example, the signature Mei Mei Fried Rice is a huge childhood staple for Hsiang. The dish includes Taiwanese pork, sautéed onions, snow peas, a sunny side up egg.

The Mei Mei Fried Rice also features a very distinctive and uncommon ingredient amongst American restaurant patrons: pork floss. Pork floss is dried minced pork, which is customary in Taiwanese and other cultures in Asia.

“That was a standard lunch for us growing up,” Hsiang said. Arguably, this is a reason Mei Mei stands out amongst many restaurants in Philadelphia. Not necessarily the pork floss, but the authenticity that Hsiang brings out of the restaurant. He is introducing the city to legitimate Taiwanese cuisine. Hsiang takes the risk of bringing something familiar to him to audiences who may not be as knowledgeable of the culture. However, all foodies can relate to comfort food and nostalgia and Mei Mei does an amazing job executing that.

