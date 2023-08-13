Right off of Chestnut Hill’s main street at 89 Bethlehem Pike is Philadelphia’s own taste of Parisian café culture. Since November 2022, Matines Café has been serving French classics alongside new American twists. Following the success of their award-winning Savanna, GA café, French owners Amanda and Arthur de Bruc are delighted to share their talents with the Chestnut Hill community. Alongside serving up their edible creations, the couple have quickly made a reputation as a hot spot for Francophone culture here in Philadelphia.

Entering Matines, you’ll be greeted by an array of pastries, including a tower of brightly colored macarons. Their brunch is unbeatable. Try their breakfast croissants, which feature freshly scrambled eggs and your choice of cheese and meat on top of a house-made croissant. There are options for everyone, with dishes that are vegan, gluten-free, and a petite matines meal for your enfants (that’s kids in French). While you eat, take in the lively and thoughtfully curated atmosphere. Enjoy people watching on the sunny patio or dine inside surrounded by European art as you sip your specialty coffee.

With all that Matines offers, it’s no surprise that Chestnut Hill has greeted the de Bruc’s with open arms. “The community is so welcoming,” says Amanda, “70% of our customers are regulars.” Every month, the couple thanks their neighbors and customers by hosting a party at their café. There’s typically local artisanal vendors, live vendors, and free glasses of Rosé for party attendees. Have a good time and step out onto the Matines patio to dance as you’re serenaded by French classics.

