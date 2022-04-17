The new and improved Marquez MMA/ Daniel Gracie Team facility happened as a happy accident owner, John Marquez tells us. After the first location for his gym fell through, Daniel Gracie graciously allowed him and his fighters to train at his school. Eventually, Marquez found the perfect space for his own gym in the Globe Dye Works building in Philadelphia.

Approximately 7,000 square feet, this gym has all the essential training components all in one space; a cage, mat space, weight area, and even a screening room where fighters can study opponents past matches.

“It’s so important to have everything in one place” Marquez says. He goes on to say that some fighters have to travel from place to place for different elements of their training. Marquez made sure that those training at his gym would have everything they need to become better athletes at their fingertips.