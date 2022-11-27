We all know what it’s like when our car needs an oil change; we try to put it off for as long as possible and wait till the last minute to squeeze an appointment into our busy schedules. Well, worry no more. Luz Instant Oil Change and Brakes has got you covered!

When the shop initially opened right before the pandemic, Luz only offered oil changes and brakes maintenance. Currently, Luz has expanded to offer other mechanical services as well. “Now, we do state inspections,” owner Bashir Aliu explains, “We swap engines, transmission… it’s a one-stop auto mechanic workshop right now.”

Hailing from Nigeria, Bashir came to the United States in 2002 to pursue an education in Economics at Temple University. However, he had a different career in mind. “My passion, right from when I was in Nigeria, was to work as an auto technician,” Bashir says. Fast forward two decades later, and with the support of family, Bashir is living him dream.

So far, Luz has been pretty successful. Bashir’s advice to those who want to break into the auto business? It’s simple: “Stand out from what other people are offering,” Bashir advises, “and people will recognize you for that.”

For more information about shop hours and services, call Luz Instant Oil Change & Brakes at (215) 941-6952.