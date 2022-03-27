In the midst of the fantastic shops and restaurants in Jenkintown, Pa sits an equally fantastic consignment store called Breslin’s Consignment.

Breslin’s Consignment was originally opened in Jenkintown back in 1979 by sister-in-laws Gerrie and Mary Evelyn Breslin. Back then, the store carried second hand clothes for men and children, as well as houseware items. Today, Breslin’s Consignment is owned by Gerrie’s daughter Katie, and she has rebranded to be a go to store in Montgomery County for luxury second hand items.

From Kate Spade to Prada, you are always going to find something special at Breslin’s. Dougherty hand picks every consigned item to ensure quality and authenticity. Once the items are deemed authentic, they are put up for sale in store and online where they can be shipped worldwide.

Shopping at Breslin’s Consignment is not only a great way to get luxury clothes and accessories at a lower price, it also helps the environment by giving these items a second life as opposed to throwing them away in a landfill.

Check out Breslin’s Consignment here or on their Instagram, and be sure to by their store at 607 West Ave in Jenkintown.