Philadelphia-based soul artist Laura Cheadle recently released her new holiday album: “Let’s Get Together for Christmas”! The album features many classics (like Here Comes Santa Claus, Silver Bells, and The First Noel) as well as several bluesy originals (like At Christmastime, Christmas in My Life, and her personal favorite – Giving You Me for Christmas).

Giving You Me for Christmas was the first single released from the album. Cheadle describes it as sultry – a similar vibe to Santa Baby – about giving herself as a gift for Christmas.

This is the South Jersey native’s ninth album. Cheadle records out of Swedesboro Music Studio which is conveniently located at her parents’ house in Swedesboro, NJ. Her next album Reverberate will be released in 2022.