Local horse rescue launches new equine therapy program for veterans

Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue was launched in 2015 with the mission to rescue horses from kill pens. Recently, they’ve teamed up with SpectraCare to start their Equine Therapy program for veterans.

The bond that develops between the veterans and the horses is soothing and relaxing, and can help with PTSD, increased emotional stability, reduced anxiety, and more.

