At Council Rock North High School, the spirit of Christmas was captured beautifully by local comedian Joe Conklin and his talented family. Backed by the City Rhythm Orchestra, the Conklin family put on a festive concert to benefit Athletes Helping Athletes and Fox Chase Champions, two local athletic organizations for special needs children/ young adults.

While all of the athletes in attendance participated in singing along to your holiday favorites on stage, two young men in particular took the stage for solo performances. AJ Coreless played a beautiful rendition of ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee on the keyboard, and later Liam Wigginton brought the house down with his vocals and guitar skills as he performed ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey.

All of the proceeds from this concert went to support the missions of Athletes Helping Athletes and Fox Chase Champions.