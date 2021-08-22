South Jersey Craft Brewers lend support with “Love for Tamika”

Tamika Fritz is a wife and mom and a beloved member of the Cross Keys Brewing Company family. After an accident almost took her life, Tamika is faced with some difficult and costly rehab. So the South Jersey Brewing Community got together to raise some funds. I saw old friends and new from breweries all over NJ doing what I’ve seen them do countless other times in countless other ways, supporting each other. NJ Beer is about so much more than beer.

We have featured craft brewers on Weekend Philler a great deal over the last five years. Especially those in Southern New Jersey, my home. Many of the brewers began around the same time the show did and believe it or not, starting and promoting a brewery has an awful lot in common with starting a TV show like Philler. I can’t even count the friendships I’ve developed over the years doing theses stories. It was wonderful to be a part of this day and see so many of those old friends and new at Cross Keys Brewing Company. It reminded me of what I’ve seen for years– this community is about so much more than beer. I’ll be back to Cross Keys Brewing Company very soon to share their great vibe and ales on the show, until then you are all in my prayers. Stay Strong, Tamika!

