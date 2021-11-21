Local authors write a children’s book in memory of friend, ‘The Cat Whisperer’

‘The Cat Whisperer’ is a children’s book written by Dana Koch and Danielle Lacy. The book was created in memory of their friend, Kaitlyn O’Hara (27) who unfortunately lost her life in February of this year (2021) while attempting to save a cat on Rt. 70 in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Kaitlyn was a veterinary technician in the anesthesia department at the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School. She was lovingly known as ‘the cat whisperer’ by her family and friends because of her ability to calm and care for even the most difficult cats. Kaitlyn had a true passion for her career and even traveled on international mission trips to help animals around the world.

Authors Dana and Danielle teamed up with illustrator, Phillip Barnes to create this beautiful memorial for Kaitlyn which encompasses her supernatural ability to rescue and care for abandoned cats. In an effort to continue Kaitlyn’s legacy, the book is available for organizations to sell, and 100% of the proceeds will go back to a charity of their choice to help animals in need.

If you would like to learn more about ‘The Cat Whisperer’ please visit DanielleLacy.com