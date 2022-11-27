Hainesport, New Jersey is home to many restaurants. However, Lillo’s Tomato Pies co-owner John Paxia says Lillo’s is more than just a restaurant. “I consider us a lifestyle,” he beams. “It’s food that we would make right out of our kitchen,” his wife and Lillo’s co-owner, Lisa, chimes in.

Lillo’s menu offers Trenton-based cuisine. Aside from their tomato pies, they have an extensive sandwich menu. One of their popular items, the roast pork and broccoli rabe sandwich, includes fresh pork loin from a local Trenton butcher, broccoli rabe, provolone cheese, and garlic spread on a Liscio roll. “This is Trenton on a plate right here,” John says. They also offer meatball sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads.

John opened Lillo’s with his mentor, Donny, who he claims taught him how to make an authentic Trenton tomato pie. “I was happy, retired on my couch,” Donny exclaims. However, John called Donny about opening up a restaurant, and Lillo’s was born! Since then, Lillo’s as been a staple in the Hainesport community. “It’s nice to see everyone smile and talk to each other from one table to the other, and they don’t even know each other,” John says, “The one thing in common is the food.”

To learn more about Lillo’s store hours and menu, visit their Facebook page or call (609) 491-7751.