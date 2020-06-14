“Let’s Get Eloped” with Allebach Photography

Allebach Photography created Let’s Get Eloped as a way for couples to still get married in 2020 – because marriage is essential! Mike Allebach has transformed his photography studio in North Wales into a live-stream elopement studio. With the help of a local officiant and decor company, it’s the perfect place for a beautiful live-streamed wedding. The studio is set up to stream via Facebook Live, Twitch, and Zoom. In addition to the ceremony, Mike lends his photography skills to ensure that couples have photos as beautiful as they would be at an ordinary wedding.

Chris and Yolanda were the first couple to participate, and they were thrilled with the experience. Chris raves that it was a perfect way to tie the knot during these tough times, and Yolanda looks forward to sharing this story with their children someday.

However, this isn’t just a perfect quarantine-wedding idea. It’s an inexpensive way to invite everyone on your list at any time! If you’re looking for a glamorous, unique, and budget-friendly wedding, check out allebachphotography.com!