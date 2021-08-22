Learn to make zucchini quesadillas with Vetri Community Partnership

Vetri Community Partnership aims to provide nutrition education through hands-on cooking. Their mission is to teach children and members of the community the connection between healthy eating and healthy living.

We took a trip to VCP’s test kitchen, where educators Emily and Amelia demonstrated how to make one of their most popular recipes: zucchini quesadillas with black bean and corn salsa. Check out the full recipe here!

Vetri works with kids in schools in their Vetri Cooking Lab and Eat360 programs, and they take their mission out into the community with their Mobile Teaching Kitchen. They also teach nutrition to med students and medical professionals in their Culinary Medicine program.

