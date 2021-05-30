Remarkable Women

Learn how to throw an axe like a pro at Clutch Shot Axe Throwing

Clutch Shot Axe Throwing in Pennsauken Twp, NJ takes axe throwing to the next level! Their staff of axe masters – many of whom are upon the best axe throwers in the world – are great teachers who can turn even a novice into an axe throwing champion.

Their facility is BYO, so feel free to bring in wine, beer, ciders, and food of any kind to enjoy between throws. It’s an ideal location for parties, date nights, and special events!

