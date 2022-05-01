Las Bugambilias is a traditional Mexican restaurant located in Old City Philadelphia. You may recognize the name from their previous location of 15 years on 2nd and South. Their new location features all of the delicious Mexican food you know and love, but they now have the space to host large group events of up to 120 people!

Las Bugambilias is the only Mexican restaurant in the city that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it is the one of the largest restaurants in old city. From their mole sauce to their margaritas, Las Bugambilias will not disappoint.

To learn more please visit LasBugambiliasPhilly.com