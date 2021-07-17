The Orange Loop: Atlantic City’s new tourist attraction is based on Monopoly

Weekend Philler loves Jeff Vasser, Executive Director of the NJ Division of Travel and Tourism, almost as much as Jeff loves NJ. We’ve had him on the show many times and he always sheds some light on NJ gold. This week was no different as Jeff educated me about a new walking tour in Atlantic City called “The Orange Loop.” It’s my favorite kind of walking tour because you can walk from venue to venue with a craft beer, oh and did I mention that venues consist of great burger places, historic bars in AC, great Italian food, gourmet coffee and a few places to catch a great dessert. Where do I sign up?!

But wait… it gets even cooler, the Orange Loop gets it’s name from the orange properties in the game of Monopoly! For those that don’t know, Monopoly is based on NJ’s own seaside town, Atlantic City. I met up with Jeff at Tennessee Ave Beer Hall for a New Jersey Craft, I won’t say which one I had as I have so many NJ craft favorites but I will say my friends at Tennessee Ave had plenty to choose from.

See you on the Orange Loop soon, Jeff! Thanks for being on the show and we will catch you next time.



