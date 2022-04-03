Tony Cadaver created Some Kinda Heat Hot Sauce as an alternative to those hot sauces that leave your mouth on fire for hours after eating it. The Some Kinda Heat recipe was finally perfected after about 6 years of trial and error, and today Tony makes three variations of it; Original, Queen Wasp, and Green Hell. These hot sauces have a sweet and smoky flavor as a result of the 20 hour smoking process which Tony attributes to bringing down the heat on some of the hotter peppers.

Some Kinda Heat can be purchased at the Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market on the last Saturday of every month or on their Facebook page.