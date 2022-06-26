What a pleasure it was meeting my new friend, Max at Katherdral in Hammonton. Kathedral is a one of a kind event center that was once a Catholic church. In fact, Max’s parents were married in the building once upon a time. But in 2016, after the diocese closed the church Max and family bought the building.

The transformation from church to event center is impressive, the acts and talent that have come through so far are impressive, but my favorite part of this story was how Max has set out to open minds of Hammonton, NJ. I’m older than Max and I can remember a time that shows outside the main stream would not have been as well received in a conservative place, that Hammonton was.

The rectory of the church was also renovated into a hotel called “The Martinn” and serves as a great option for out of town parties. You can have tour event at Kathedral and literally crash right next store at The Martinn.

To learn more about Kathedral Event Center visit their website.