Joy Box delivers “the Essential Non-Essentials”

Joy Box was created by 6 Philadelphia businesses and friends who wanted to keep their businesses afloat while also bringing joy and delivering “the essential non-essentials” to Philadelphians.

The minds behind Joy Box are Tess Hart of Triple Bottom Brewing Company, Jeanne Chang of Lil’ Pop Shop, Andy Satinsky of Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Tyler Case of Mycopolitan Mushrooms, Thu Pham of Caphe Roasters, and Ann Karlen of Third Wheel Cheese.

Every two weeks, they release a menu of offerings from their businesses and a special guest vendor that changes weekly. Customers can visit their website and select an assortment of items from the shops to customize their very own Joy Box! It makes a great present for yourself or for someone that you care about.