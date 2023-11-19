Ron Jaworski is no stranger to making differences in the Philadelphia community he’s been a part of since the 1970s, beginning as an Eagles Super Bowl QB and now a broadcaster and philanthropist. Earlier this year Jaworski donated $40,000 through his Jaws Youth Foundation to fund a new gym floor at the Wynnefield PAL Center. The floor was in desperate need of repair. On November 2nd, the final product was revealed in a ribbon cutting ceremony at PAL.

