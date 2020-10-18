J Telegrams on Weekend Philler

Jamai from J Telegrams is a hugely talented singer with a great story who performs singing telegrams! He specializes in Pop and R&B music, but he can confidently perform any song.

Jamai loves performing singing telegrams because it feels like he is a part of something bigger. When you can’t find the words to say to a loved one, often a song can illustrate exactly how you feel. Jamai is happy to be a part of that communication.

Outside of performing singing telegrams, Jamai is also an artist himself! We had the honor of featuring one of his original songs on the show. Check it out below!