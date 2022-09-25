“Is Gary Barbera the best? Boy, I guess” is a staple tagline here in the Delaware Valley. You may have heard it on the radio or a television commercial; or you may have driven past the Gary Barbera dealership.

For the past few decades, Gary Barbera’s ‘Barbera Cares’ organization has donated to local charities and is dedicated to giving back to the community. Gary Barbera’s official 30th anniversary was no different.

“We want to take away every stumbling block, every road block that could possibly be anywhere so that they can be the best version of themselves,” Gary Barbera says.

Barbera Cares hosted a backpack giveaway at Gilbert Spruance Elementary school to give children in the Philadelphia area and their families school supplies and backpacks to prepare for the new school year.

