Dagmar and Dorothea decided to go into business together decades ago and bought their storefront on Second St. in Northern Liberties long before it was the trendy and bustling corridor that it is today. After jumping through countless hurtles, the duo finally opened Trunc in 2018.

The second that you walk through their doors, the calming vibe of Trunc is palpable. They have it down to a science – the mood lighting, soft music, and subtle aroma of incense instantly make you want to take a load off and spend some time in their space.

You’ll find everything from candles that support shelter animals to thousand-piece puzzles created by artists to a fireplace that is fueled by rubbing alcohol. And they even have rotating art exhibits that fill their space…on top of the gorgeous murals that already line their walls (handpainted by Dorothea’s son).

While there is a huge variety of things in their store, they all have two things in common: they are all unique and they are all practical. For more information on Trunc and their offerings, you can check out their website…or (what we recommend) just stop in and take a look for yourself.