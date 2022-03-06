Hot Bed is an art gallery and creative lifestyle space located in the heart of Center City Philadelphia. The space goes beyond displaying art, and is described as the intersection of art, horticulture, and design.

Hot Bed is filled with intricate pieces of art and furniture, accompanied by plants and other greenery to make the space come alive. Owner, Bryan Hoffman, prides himself on creating a space where people can experience art and design in a comfortable way. He also strives to foster the talent of artists right here in Philadelphia by providing studio space to create as well as a gallery to display their work.

The available studio space allows Hot Bed to perpetuate their mission of community and growth by offering creators a space to build their knowledge and skills in a space filled with likeminded individuals.

To learn more about Hot Bed visit HotBedPhilly.com.