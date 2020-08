Hoot Hoot Hooray is a YouTube channel created by Prachi Patel and her two daughters: 8-year-old Nishka and 3-year-old Tanishi.

As a stay-at-home mom, Prachi is always looking for educational activities to occupy her girls. Hoot Hoot Hooray features many of the activities that she discovers. These range from science, sports, cooking, and other educational things for kids of all ages.

If you want to submit ideas, email prachi_patel@yahoo.com!