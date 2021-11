Barb from Barb’s Harley Davidson has been a friend of PHL17 for years, and she never stops honoring veterans. At Barb’s, every day is Veteran’s Day.

Barb believes that employing veterans once they return home is a crucial way to honor them. In this segment, Barb introduces us to a few of the veterans that are currently working there: Wes, Rufus, and Jason.

