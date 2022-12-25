Pearl S. Buck was a Pulitzer Prize and a Nobel Prize winning author, she also dedicated her life to various causes very close to her heart. Buck started an adoption agency for Amerasian children called “Welcome House” during a time when mixed race children were not often adopted. Welcome House has since evolved into Pearl S. Buck international, a foundation that supports children in various countries through the generous donations they receive.

During the holidays, Pearl Buck’s historic farmhouse in transformed into a Festival of Trees decorated by local non-profits/businesses many of whom share similar vales to Buck.

To learn more about Pearl S. Buck visit PearlSBuck.org.