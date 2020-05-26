“Heroes” Tribute to Essential Workers

A really special idea came together on this week’s Weekend Philler with the help of many, many people! John Shaughnessy got his amazing band Candy Volcano to do a version of “Heroes” by Bowie. Then we got some amazing musicians that are no strangers to Philler, Sara James, Brianna Felice, and Daisy Greenwell. We would LOVE, LOVE, LOVE to see you all on a stage together when this is over (and we will)… but sharing stages aren’t in the cards right now so each musician played solo and sent vids to me to composite together.
That’s when the other half of the project started, the HEROES we wanted to honor needed visuals and they came in the form of dozens of photos of Essential Workers – including Tony Alfano, Amy Caccese Sweeney, Tracey Sosa, Kendall Speer Ellis, Dunkin Pine Hill, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), PATCO, Kathleen Levis Zubrzycki, Wendy Ann, Will Lockard, Emerson Williams, Mary Raschilla, Mike Mcguigan, Kevin Monko, Dave Gilbert, Beth ‘Cohen’ Jamerson, Jacqueline Sandro, Lauren Bergmann, and Steve Bergmann – and many more!
Much love to our music makers and essential workers.