“Heroes” Tribute to Essential Workers

Weekend Philler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A really special idea came together on this week’s Weekend Philler with the help of many, many people! John Shaughnessy got his amazing band Candy Volcano to do a version of “Heroes” by Bowie. Then we got some amazing musicians that are no strangers to Philler, Sara JamesBrianna Felice, and Daisy Greenwell. We would LOVE, LOVE, LOVE to see you all on a stage together when this is over (and we will)… but sharing stages aren’t in the cards right now so each musician played solo and sent vids to me to composite together.

That’s when the other half of the project started, the HEROES we wanted to honor needed visuals and they came in the form of dozens of photos of Essential Workers – including  Tony AlfanoAmy Caccese SweeneyTracey SosaKendall Speer Ellis, Dunkin Pine Hill, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)PATCOKathleen Levis ZubrzyckiWendy AnnWill LockardEmerson WilliamsMary RaschillaMike McguiganKevin MonkoDave GilbertBeth ‘Cohen’ JamersonJacqueline Sandro, Lauren Bergmann, and Steve Bergmann – and many more!

Much love to our music makers and essential workers.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Fun Station Initiatives

Weekend Philler Latest Episodes

More Weekend Philler Episode

Good News

More Good News

Latest

More News

Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter