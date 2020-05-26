“Heroes” Tribute to Essential Workers

A really special idea came together on this week’s Weekend Philler with the help of many, many people! John Shaughnessy got his amazing band Candy Volcano to do a version of “Heroes” by Bowie. Then we got some amazing musicians that are no strangers to Philler, Sara James, Brianna Felice, and Daisy Greenwell. We would LOVE, LOVE, LOVE to see you all on a stage together when this is over (and we will)… but sharing stages aren’t in the cards right now so each musician played solo and sent vids to me to composite together.

