Hayride to Hell is a feature length horror film shot right here in PA! The movie was produced on a family farm called Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA. “This is a movie with legitimacy,” Bob Lange of Sugartown Scares Productions says proudly, “I think people are going to be very surprised that a movie of this quality can be produced with the budget that we had.”

Hayride to Hell features actor Bill Moseley, who notably starred in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II as Chop Top, along with multiple Rob Zombie films. Actor Kane Hodder, who starred as Jason Voorhees in four Friday the 13th film installments and stunted in Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III as the notorious Leatherface, is also featured in this film.

It premiered on October 26th 2022 at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA.