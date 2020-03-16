PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPHL) — Jeannine Cook was looking for a place where she could find quiet, sanctuary and community, and she discovered that space when she opened Harriett’s Bookshop. The shop is located in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia on East Girard Avenue. It is a charming shop with books written by women authors, local authors and books about gender and equality. Jeannine describes the space as a gallery where the books are the art and visitors are encouraged to touch and interact with it.

“Sisterhood is the solution.”