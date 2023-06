Maximillian Rodio made his Weekend Philler debut last year when he spoke to us about the church turned event venue, Kathedral Event Center.

This year, we sat down with Max to talk about Hammonton Pride, an organization that aims to establish and and support LGBTQIA+ representation throughout the city of Hammonton, NJ and beyond.

To learn more about Hammonton Pride, and their upcoming events please visit HammontonPride.com.