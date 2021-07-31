Hammer and Stain in Westmont, NJ is your new DIY happy place

Whether you’re a full-blown artist or don’t have a creative bone in your body, Hammer and Stain in Westmont, NJ is sure to get those creative juices flowing.

With everything from DIY workshops, fundraisers, private parties, custom artwork, gifts, kids’ classes, and even their “Hammer on the Go” events, there is surely something for everyone at this widely creative safe space.

Another huge draw of Hammer and Stain is their to-go kits. These are perfectly compact and ready to accompany you on vacations or on birthday parties, complete with all paints, stains, supplies, and instructions needed to make your own masterpiece.

To learn more, check out Hammer and Stain on their website, Instagram, and on Facebook.

