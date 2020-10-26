Halloween Collectibles with Past to Present Vintage

Do you know how much your vintage horror shirts are worth? According to Past To Present Vintage – much more than you may think! They tell us all about the hidden value of these collectibles.

Past to Present is a vintage shop in Barrington, NJ. They focus on vintage clothing but also feature some toys and nostalgia items. We originally visited them to see how much some of our vintage t-shirts are worth…but we had to go back for Halloween when we found out how HUGE horror t-shirts are in the vintage collectible world! Seriously – some of these shirts are worth upwards of $200!

Past to Present doesn’t just sell vintage items, they also want to buy YOURS! Visit their shop or check out their Facebook page to learn more.

