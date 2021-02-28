Gustavo Ugarte – Pet Fashion Designer

Gustavo Ugarte is a pet fashion designer and the creator of WOW WOW UGARTE COLLECTION BY GUSTAVO UGARTE! He creates jaw-dropping designs that will make your furry-friend red carpet ready! While he specializes in dogs, his talents aren’t limited to just that. He creates designs for cats, turtles, lizards, hamsters, and even chickens! He has recently launched his Mommy & Me collection, where he creates matching designs for both humans and animals.

In addition to his Facebook group above, you can also find Gustavo on Instagram.