Grounds for Sculpture and Klip Collective present Night Forms: dreamloop. Night Forms is an outdoor, after hours art exhibition filled with light and sound to guide you through this unique immersive experience.

This exhibition provides a rare opportunity to experience Grounds for Sculpture at night. Digital projection mapping on top of existing sculptures allows visitors to gaze in awe as the two art forms interact with one another in conversation. Go beyond viewing, and immerse yourself in light and sound while paying close attention to the story being told.

To learn more about this exhibition and for ticket information visit groundsforsculpture.org.