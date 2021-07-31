Goodbeet and The Beet Creamery offer fully vegan and GF menus across NJ

Formerly known as Heart Beet Kitchen, Goodbeet was developed as a place where folks with dietary restrictions could order everything off of the menu without worries. Ashley Coyne opened her first location in Haddon Township back in 2017 and has since expanded to Ocean City, NJ and Bordentown, NJ.

In addition to made-to-order meals from extremely talented chefs, Goodbeet also offers vegan cheeses, condiments, and tons of other items from small businesses that you wouldn’t typically find in the grocery store.

Next door to Goodbeet’s Haddon Township location is The Beet Creamery. Following their same dietary restriction-friendly mission, all of the soft-served and hard-served ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, and other treats that they serve are vegan and gluten-free.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings, The Beet Creamery serves fresh donuts created by Ashley’s sister Kelsey. Kelsey’s top-secret donut recipe is unmatched and truly can’t be missed.

Connect with Goodbeet on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page, and check out The Beet Creamery on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page as well.

