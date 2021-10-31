Good Grief! Gloucester Historical Society Displays Traditional Mourning Customs from The Victorian Era

The Gloucester County Historical Society located in Woodbury, NJ is home to many, many interesting items dating back as far as the 17th century! The museum portion of this historical society has been around since 1903 and their mission has always been to preserve items pertaining to the Southern New Jersey area. This spooky season, The Gloucester County Historical Society put together an exhibit dedicated to mourning customs from the Victorian Era called Good Grief! Death in the Victorian Era.

We all grieve differently, but those who lived during the Victorian Era (circa 1837-1901) followed a very particular set of customs, some of which can still be found today. One custom that originated in the Victorian Era that we still see today is wearing the color black when a loved one passes away. In the Victorian Era, women especially covered themselves from head to toe in black for an extended period of time to indicate that they had experienced a significant loss. The Victorians also covered any mirrors in black veils to avoid a loved one’s soul from getting stuck inside of it… Creepy.

In this exhibit visitors will find a variety of items Victorians used during their time of mourning including; traditional mourning dresses worn by grieving women in the 19th century, a baby coffin, genuine items from Abraham Lincoln’s Funeral in Philadelphia and much more.

