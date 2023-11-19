We all have one, if you don’t, it’s probably you

Since we filmed with our friends at PDKNINE in November, we thought it would be a great idea to pick their very qualified brains for gift ideas for the holiday season! They gave us some great suggestions for the gamer or lover of pop culture in your life. And of course, when in doubt, a gift card for a place that’s nice to visit like, PDKNINE is never a bad choice.

It was a pleasure filming at PDKNINE, which, since I am sure you are wondering , takes its name from a deep cut from Jurassic Park. If you love games, need a place to play games, people to play games with and/or collectibles, including one of kinds from local artists, please check out PDKNINE in Mt Laurel, NJ.



Tell ’em Weekend Philler sent ya!