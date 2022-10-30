Ghost Tours of Philadelphia is not your regular Philadelphia city day tour; for starters, it takes place at night! Be prepared to explore the history of America’s birthplace with a spooky twist. Not only do you get a bit of a history lesson on this tour, but you also get a chance to learn about the spiritual side of Philadelphia’s Old City landmarks.

While learning about the haunting past of Philadelphia, some visitors have said they witnessed paranormal activities during the tour. “Well over the years, some people have claimed to have seen a dark cloaked Quaker woman ghostly gliding up and down Washington Square,” tour guide Jabbar Wright exclaims, “…POOF! [She’s] gone in an instant.”

These tours are very family friendly, and you can visit landmarks such as Independence Hall and Washington Square.

