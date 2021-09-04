Get up close and personal with bees at Riverfront Hive Tours

Local apiaries Half Mad Honey and Bees on Main St joined forces to bring the magic of beekeeping to the public of Philadelphia! Riverfront Hive Tours – located in The Navy Yard – is your chance to get up close and personal with bees and hives.

RELATED: What’s Your Day Job: How 3 women became keepers of the bees

Related Content Crystal Swanson: Accidental Beekeeper

Visitors get fully dressed in beekeeper outfits and take a tour of the hives. The tours are led by Beekeepers Natasha, Amelia, and Nicole, and they’re sure to show you things that you can’t see in your own backyard like boy bees, the Queen, and even babies!

To book a tour or to learn more, check them out on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page!

Watch more segments from Weekend Philler Episode 525 here.